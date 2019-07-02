Exclusive: ‘Captain Underpants’ Season 3 Trailer Invites You to an Epic Summer Camp

0

Tra-la-laaa! It’s time once again for more of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! Our exclusive reveal of the new Season 3 trailer for DreamWorks’ Netflix series invites viewers to join George and Harold in the most epic summer camp ever. The only problem is that Mr. Krupp is up to his old tricks and is trying to keep the two best friends separated all summer. But with a snap of their fingers, the dynamic duo will call upon the heroic Captain Underpants to help save the day … and their summer!

All 13 episodes of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants​ returns to Netflix for Season 3 on July 19, 2019. Produced by Peter Hastings, the awesome main cast of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants includes the voice of Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) as the series’ narrator and Nat Faxon (Ben and Kate, Married) as Captain Underpants/Mr. Krupp, with Ramone Hamilton and Jay Gragnani as George and Harold. Add it to your Netflix wishlist now!

Take a look at our exclusive trailer for Season 3 of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants below:

George and Harold have finally made it to summer camp! There’s just one small problem… THEY’VE BEEN PLACED IN SEPARATE CAMPS! A George without a Harold? A Harold without a George?! See how these two cope without each other in an all new season of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! Coming to Netflix July 19th!

Here’s the official synopsis:

George Beard and Harold Hutchins have their wish granted when they get to spend summer at Lake Summer Camp! But their happiness is short lived when they’re split up into separate camps both run by none other than mean Camp Director (aka Principal) Krupp! Join the boys as they scheme to save the summer by ousting Krupp and creating the epic summer camp of their dreams.

