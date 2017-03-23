First ‘Captain Underpants’ Trailer Reveals the Strangest Superhero Origin Story Ever

0

Years in the making, DreamWorks Animation’s adaptation of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is almost upon us, as revealed by the upcoming film’s first trailer. Nicholas Stoller adapted the novels of author/illustrator Dav Pilkey for the animated sorta-superhero story that tells the tale of a pair of elementary school-aged pranksters who trick their overbearing principal into thinking he’s a caped crusader. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch lend their voices to said pranksters, George Beard and Harold Hutchins respectively, while Ed Helms plays Mr. Krupp and his alter ego, Captain Underpants.

This first look offers up what promises to be a very funny and satirical take on the modern state of superheroes while also folding in elements that fans of the subgenre have come to know and love. There are high-flying stunts, epic battles, and an ultimate confrontation against an evil supervillain; it’s just that the hero in question doesn’t have the skill set to handle any of these things, leading to lots of laughs. If Captain Underpants finds an audience, this is a big potential franchise for DreamWorks Animation since Pilkey’s churned out 12 novels since 1997 in addition to numerous spin-off projects, with over 70 million books sold worldwide.

Also starring Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal, David Soren‘s Captain Underpants arrives in theaters on June 2nd.

Check out the first trailer for Captain Underpants below:

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for Captain Underpants: