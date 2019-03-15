‘Captive State’: Director Rupert Wyatt & Writer Erica Beeney on Subverting the Sci-Fi Genre

0

With the sci-fi film Captive State opening in theaters this weekend, I sat down with director and co-writer Rupert Wyatt and writer Erica Beeney at SXSW a few days ago for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Captive State takes place in Chicago almost a decade after extraterrestrials landed on Earth and instituted an occupational rule. Humans are now divided into two factions: those who cooperate “for the greater good” and those who resist. The film stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Machine Gun Kelly, Vera Farmiga, Jonathan Majors, and Colson Baker.

During the interview, Rupert Wyatt & Erica Beeney talked about how Captive State was made, subverting the genre, how the film changed in the editing room, what they learned from early screenings, the pros and cons of the test screening process, deleted scenes, and more. In addition, Wyatt talked about what happened to his Gambit movie with Channing Tatum, why he left the Halo TV series, and what’s up with Storm King, and his desire to keep making middle-ground movies that aren’t blockbusters or indies.

