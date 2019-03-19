Cardi B, ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Join Jennifer Lopez in Ex-Stripper Saga ‘Hustlers’

0

Music superstar Cardi B and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart have signed on to join Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in STXfilms’ drama Hustlers, Collider has learned. Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl have also joined the cast, while Mette Towley (Cats) and Trace Lysette (Transparent) are in negotiations for supporting roles.

Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) will direct from her own screenplay, which was inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article that went viral. Wu and Lopez will lead a savvy group of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

I’m told Cardi B will play Serena, one of Lopez’s best friends who becomes her close accomplice. Stiles will play a journalist who befriends Wu. Ruehl will play Mother, who runs the backstage operations at the strip club.

Hustlers was one of several projects developed and then dropped by Annapurna Pictures, and I’m not sure I ever understood the logic there, because with a starry cast like this one and a solid filmmaker in Scafaria, I think Hustlers could turn a tidy profit for STXfilms. The company is producing the film with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with STX on last year’s rom-com Second Act. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will also produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, and STX executives Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.” That’s right, production starts this Friday in New York City.

STXfilms’ 2019 slate includes the Taraji P. Henson–Sam Rockwell drama The Best of Enemies (April 5); the animated family film Uglydolls (May 3); the Diane Keaton cheerleading comedy Poms (May 10); the Chadwick Boseman thriller 17 Bridges (July 12); and the Katie Holmes-led horror sequel The Boy 2 (July 26).

