First Trailer for ‘Care Bears’ Reboot Presents an All-New Look and a Brand-New Mythology

0

The first trailer for the Care Bears series reboot, which will be streaming exclusively on Boomerang, arrived this morning ahead of its February 1st premiere date. With it comes a brand new look for the title team, new mythology for their world, and lots of familiar and fresh faces for audiences of all ages to meet.

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic, a brand new, 2D, animated series from Cloudco Entertainment, is about a group of lovable, huggable BFFs going on adventures and living that sweet Care Bear life. When a new adventure takes them to a strange new world, the bears have to lean on each other more than ever. Through friendship, courage and a little belly badge magic, the Care Bears continue their mission to spread caring and sharing to the world! The first trailer teases all of that and more, so keep an eye out for the Care Bears arriving on Boomerang this February.

Get a look at the magical first trailer for Care Bears: Unlock the Magic below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear & Grumpy Bear have some besties they want you to meet:

Share Bear is a nurturing bear who talks to animals and loves to bake. Her empathy and communication skills are the glue that holds the crew together.

Good Luck Bear is confident his luck will always be there… until it’s not. The magic that makes Good Luck so lucky in Care-A-Lot becomes unreliable in the Silver Lining, and sometimes stops working altogether! He’s used to always being a winner and now has to deal with things not always working out as expected.

Dibble & The Whiffles: The whiffles are innocent and guileless creatures who are responsible for building and expanding Care-a-Lot in the Silver Lining. They’re generally happy, but are quick to argue when there is a misunderstanding, making them easy marks for the manipulations of Bluster and the Bad Crowd. When a whiffle isn’t happy, work doesn’t get done and Care-a-Lot doesn’t continue to grow!

Introducing the bad guy:

Ego-driven and narcissistic, Bluster is the leader of the Bad Crowd and wants the Silver Lining turned into Blusterland. He can’t stand the Care Bears! He’s used to getting his own way, and wants it to stay that way.

Look for the new Care Bears on Boomerang starting February 1st!