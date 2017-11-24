Carmen Ejogo on How ‘Roman J Israel Esq.’ Innately Spoke to Her

0

Carmen Ejogo is having quite the year. The actress has already turned out strong supporting work in Alien: Covenant & It Comes at Night, co-leads the new season of The Girlfriend Experience and just recently was cast in True Detective Season 3. I haven’t even mentioned that she also has a multi-billion dollar franchise under her belt as Seraphina Picquery in the Fantastic Beasts series.

In this week’s Roman J. Israel Esq., Carmen Ejogo continues her hot streak as Maya Alston, an optimistic ACLU lawyer who takes a liking to Roman (Denzel Washington). Roman reminds Maya of the lawyer she aspires to become, his unwavering moral-righteousness rekindling her love for activism. The two have a sweet easy-going chemistry – less will-they-won’t-they, more mentor-pupil.

In the following interview with Carmen Ejogo, she discusses how Maya innately spoke to her, how she found the character and how her approach changed on set. In addition – Ejogo reveals how prominent a role she’ll have in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. For the full interview, watch above.

And here’s a full list of what was discussed: