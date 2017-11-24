Facebook Messenger

Carmen Ejogo on How ‘Roman J Israel Esq.’ Innately Spoke to Her

Carmen Ejogo is having quite the year. The actress has already turned out strong supporting work in Alien: Covenant & It Comes at Night, co-leads the new season of The Girlfriend Experience and just recently was cast in True Detective Season 3. I haven’t even mentioned that she also has a multi-billion dollar franchise under her belt as Seraphina Picquery in the Fantastic Beasts series.

roman-j-israel-esq-posterIn this week’s Roman J. Israel Esq., Carmen Ejogo continues her hot streak as Maya Alston, an optimistic ACLU lawyer who takes a liking to Roman (Denzel Washington). Roman reminds Maya of the lawyer she aspires to become, his unwavering moral-righteousness rekindling her love for activism. The two have a sweet easy-going chemistry – less will-they-won’t-they, more mentor-pupil.

In the following interview with Carmen Ejogo, she discusses how Maya innately spoke to her, how she found the character and how her approach changed on set. In addition – Ejogo reveals how prominent a role she’ll have in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. For the full interview, watch above.

And here’s a full list of what was discussed:

  • What’s the first thing Ejogo does to find the character?
  • How did Roman J. Israel Esq. innately speak to her?
  • What were the initial conversations with Dan Gilroy like about her character?
  • Did her approach to the character change on set?
  • Has Ejogo finished shooting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald?
  • How prominent a role does Seraphina have in the sequel?
