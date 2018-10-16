Exclusive: Carmen Ejogo to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘Rattlesnake’ from ‘1922’ Director

0

Carmen Ejogo is about to pop in a major way between the upcoming third season of True Detective and the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and now she has lined up another intriguing project. Ejogo has signed on to star in Netflix’s psychological thriller Rattlesnake, which hails from writer-director Zak Hilditch (1922), Collider has exclusively learned.

Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) and Emma Greenwell (Shameless, The Path) will co-star in the film, which will find Ejogo playing a single mother who accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake. She soon finds herself forced to pay back her “debt” by taking the life of a total stranger in the rural town of Tulia, Texas.

Ross Dinerstein is producing the film via his Campfire banner, having previously worked with Hilditch and Netflix on 1922, the Thomas Jane movie based on a novella by Stephen King with an 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dinerstein also produced the Netflix originals The Package, 6 Balloons, Clinical and Rebirth via Campfire, which he founded in 2014. If you haven’t seen The Package, you should definitely add it to your queue on the streaming service, as it’s one of the funniest films of the year.

Ejogo recently starred opposite Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq. and she also played Coretta Scott King in Ava DuVernay‘s MLK drama Selma. Last year she starred in a pair of genre films — Alien: Covenant and It Comes at Night — as well as Starz’s provocative drama The Girlfriend Experience. Coming up, Ejogo will reprise her role as Seraphina Picquery in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and she’ll also lend her voice to an animated character in the Robert Downey Jr. movie The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. Finally, Ejogo stars opposite Mahershala Ali in the new season of True Detective, which debuts Jan. 13 on HBO. She’s represented by WME and Anonymous Content.

Rossi is best known for playing Juice on Sons of Anarchy and Shades on Marvel’s Luke Cage, which recently debuted its second season on Netflix. He also played Ghost in Blumhouse’s Lowriders, and he’s currently filming Paramount’s horror-thriller Body Cam with Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Schreck Rose.

Greenwell is a rising talent whose feature credits include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Whit Stillman‘s acclaimed comedy Love & Friendship. She parlayed significant roles on Shameless and The Path into the lead role in and will soon be seen as the lead in the upcoming Starz series The Rook. She’s repped by WME, Troika and Thruline, which also reps Hilditch along with WME and attorney Andrew Hurwitz.