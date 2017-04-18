‘Carmen Sandiego’ Coming to Netflix as an Animated Series Starring Gina Rodriguez

0

A while back, I used to write a semi-regular series of articles called “Hollywood! Adapt This!” which suggested long-forgotten or overlooked properties that were due for a freshening up. Every once in a while, one of those suggestions turns up as a new project. Today’s bit of prognostication confirmation comes courtesy of Netflix, which has announced that a new, animated Carmen Sandiego series is launching in 2019 with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) voicing the title character.

Also joining the cast will be Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) who will voice Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. An initial order of 20, 22-minute episodes is already in place. Behind the scenes, Duane Capizzi (The Batman) acts as co-executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producer CJ Kettler (The Tick). Caroline Fraser is the executive in charge of production. Kevin Dart (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) and Chromosphere provided the visual designs, while DHX Media is the animation studio responsible for bringing the show to life.

Traditionally, the title character is a world-traveling thief of some renown, sought by law enforcement agencies across the globe (and sometimes across space and time). In the games, kids would play Junior Detectives tasked with tracking her down, learning lessons in history, culture, and geography along the way; protagonists in the animated series took on the same roles. Here’s how Netflix described the new take on the material:

In the upcoming animated series produced by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Carmen Sandiego is back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego and WHY she became a super thief.

Here’s how Golden Globe-winner Rodriguez broke the news about coming onboard the new animated series as one of animation education’s most in/famous antiheroes:

And here's the first teaser poster for the new series!