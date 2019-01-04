‘Carmen Sandiego’ Is a Thief among Thieves in the Netflix Series’ First Trailer

0

The first trailer for Netflix’s new animated series Carmen Sandiego is here, and it does not disappoint. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) voices the title character in a series that follows her new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief. That dual origin story / contemporary capers format is teased in the first trailer, which goes back to Carmen’s time at “crime school” under the villainous V.I.L.E. organization. And in a fun twist, viewers learn how and why she becomes a thief among thieves, a decision that puts a target on her back from V.I.L.E. and the ACME Detective Agency alike.

Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) stars alongside Rodriguez as Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. The first season of 22 episodes, run by Duane Capizzi (The Batman) as co-executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producer C.J. Kettler (The Tick), arrives on Netflix on January 18th; add it to your watch list here. Fingers crossed for a second season order announcement soon because this one looks like a lot of fun.

Check out the first look at Carmen Sandiego in the trailer below:

Everybody asks “WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?”, but nobody asks “WHO is Carmen Sandiego?” The iconic woman in red returns for new international capers and a peek into her past. Featuring Gina Rodriguez as Carmen and Finn Wolfhard as Player, Carmen Sandiego infiltrates Netflix on January 18!

Caroline Fraser is the executive in charge of production. Kevin Dart (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) and Chromosphere provided the visual designs, while DHX Media is the animation studio responsible for bringing the show to life.

