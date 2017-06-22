Movie Talk: Carnage Will Be Villain in ‘Venom’ Movie; ‘Blade Runner 2049′ Featurette Reveals Story

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 22nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Carnage will be the villain in Venom movie; Kraven the Hunter and Mysterio spin-offs in development
- Blade Runner 2049 featurette reveals story details and new footage
- Opening This Week
- Fantastic Four reboot rumored to be about Reed Richard’s and Sue Storm’s children with The Incredibles tone
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions