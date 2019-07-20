Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row’ Debuts Character Trailers for Vignette and Philo

0

Amazon has debuted two new character trailers for the protagonists of the upcoming fantasy series Carnival Row. The trailers, which were unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, focus on the Carnival Row protagonists Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom).

Vignette and Philo have gotten their own trailer to detail their respective backstories. As the characters narrate, the trailers bring viewers into the world of Carnival Row, where all manner of magical creatures exist and live alongside humans. As Vignette’s trailer makes clear, there is tension between humans and these magical creatures, who are made to serve and work for humans despite being driven out of their own lands after humans invaded their homeland.

Carnival Row‘s timely tackling of issues around war and immigration is set in an alternate imagining of the Victorian era. The trailers give a closer look at this new world, where the familiar trappings of the time period are all there but have been made more futuristic (trains run above the streets, for example).

The trailers also tell us Vignette is a faerie driven from her homeland, now living as a refugee in Carnival Row. Philo grew up an orphan, becoming a soldier who falls in love with Vignette but is separated from her under tragic circumstances. Their story takes place against the backdrop of Carnival Row, a city which brings together elements of fantasy and steampunk to create a wholly new world.

Carnival Row arrives on Amazon Prime Video on August 30. Watch the character trailers for Vignette and Philo below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Carnival Row: