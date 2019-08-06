‘Carnival Row’ Official Trailer Debuts, Sets Stage For Magic-Infused Murder Mystery

0

The latest trailer for Amazon’s Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Jared Harris, and Indira Varma has arrived just a few weeks before its release. The new series promises to take viewers into a steampunk world where humans and magical creatures coexist in the uneasy city of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row‘s fourth trailer puts an emphasis on the impossible romance of Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), a faerie who is forced out of her magical homeland by an army of human soldiers and seeks refuge in the port city of Carnival Row. The humans residents don’t take kindly to magical creatures, forcing Vignette to find whatever demeaning work she can to stay afloat. She holds on to the memory of her human lover, a soldier named Philo (Bloom) who she believes died when his regiment was invading her land. She’s surprised to learn that not only is Philo alive, but he’s a detective investigating a series of murders with clues pointing to a sinister force that could be responsible.

The trailer hints that the series will combine elements of fantasy and steampunk, bringing to life an alternate Victorian era that is as magical as it is grim. There’s also some very timely themes around warfare and immigration which Carnival Row seems poised to comment on through its story. All things considered, Amazon Studios may have made the perfect end-of-summer series for us.

All eight episodes of Carnival Row arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 30. Watch the latest trailer below:

The official synopsis for Carnival Row reads: