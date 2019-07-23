‘Carnival Row’ Team Talks About Never Saying “This Can’t Be Done” While Making the Show

0

–

It’s been 14 years since Travis Beacham‘s script A Killing on Carnival Row scored a spot on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist, but now we’re just weeks away from the Carnival Row series debuting on Amazon. It’s a fantasy set in a highly creative and detailed world so this synopsis only scratches the surface of what’s coming our way on August 30th, but here it goes: the show takes place in a Victorian fantasy world where mythological creatures lose their homelands at the hands of invading human armies. In a small corner of this world, we find Orlando Bloom‘s Rycroft Philostrate, a human detective who reunites with a former lover, a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss played by Cara Delevingne.

Again, that’s really only two descriptors for a show with an extensive ensemble and a significant amount of world-building so it probably won’t come as a surprise when I tell you, I had a lot of questions for the team behind the show when they visited the Collider suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. We got to sit down with Beacham, executive producer Marc Guggenheim, Bloom, David Gyasi who plays a wealthy faun named Agreus, and Tamzin Merchant who plays Imogen Spurnrose, a young human woman with her eye on Agreus. You can catch our full chat in the video at the top of this article and, if you’d like, there’s also a handy interview breakdown below.

Travis Beacham, Marc Guggenheim, Orlando Bloom, David Gyasi & Tamzin Merchant:

Beacham on taking the idea from the 2005 Black List to becoming an Amazon series.

What pulled Carnival Row out of “development hell?”

Guggenheim on never saying “this can’t be done” when working on Carnival Row.

After working on so many fantasy franchises, is there anything about Carnival Row that really wowed Bloom?

Gyasi on his character’s defiance; is it peaceful or violent?

Merchant talks about Imogen’s more redeeming qualities.

Here’s the official synopsis for Carnival Row: