‘Carnival Row’ Teaser Finds Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne in a Supernatural Victorian Fantasy

0

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) star in Carnival Row, a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

The first teaser trailer doesn’t give us much to go on other than a brief shot of Bloom and Delevingne’s characters in costume, a bit of the Victorian backdrop, and a veiled, mysterious impending threat. It also doesn’t really tell us the tone, meaning that Carnival Row could be something new and interesting in the TV fantasy genre to fill the void left by Game of Thrones, or it could be in the vein of Bright. That’s a big range, so hopefully Carnival Row takes some big swings either way.

Check out the first look at Carnival Row below:

Something inhuman approaches. Carnival Row Season 1 coming August 30.

And here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city’s uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.

Joining Bloom and Delevingne, the series also stars David Gyasi (Interstellar) as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order, Karla Crome (Under the Dome) as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue, and Tamzin Merchant (Salem) as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around.

Carnival Row is from Legendary Television, with executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Eli Stone), Rene Echevarria (Star Trek, Teen Wolf, Castle, Medium), Jon Amiel, Bloom, and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). Beacham’s “A Killing on Carnival Row”, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005. Look for the Amazon adaptation on August 30th.