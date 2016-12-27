Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

0

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we report the news that Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. The Star Wars actress and prolific writer suffered a heart attack last week and, sadly, passed away early this morning.

While 2016 has taken too many people in the limelight like Prince, Alan Rickman and Gene Wilder, this Carrie Fisher news hurts not only because it was completely unexpected, but due to what kind of role she played in so many lives. I think for many people, seeing her kick ass as Princess Leia was their first time seeing a women who could hold their own against any man, and that included Darth Vader. Aside from being a fighter, she was a leader, taking charge in any situation.

But besides her roles in the Star Wars movies, Fisher was a talented writer who not only wrote books, she doctored screenplays, and was an outspoken critic on whatever bothered her. Fisher was never afraid to say what she felt and for that I always loved her.

While I could say so many things about what she meant to me and to millions of people around the world, the most important thing is I hope her friends and family can find comfort in how many people loved her and what she meant to all of us.

Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher and thank you. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.