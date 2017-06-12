‘Cars 3’ Easter Eggs Revealed by Director Brian Fee and Producer Kevin Reher

0

With Cars 3 opening in North America this weekend, I recently sat down with director Brian Fee and producer Kevin Reher for an exclusive video interview. They talked about some of the cool Easter eggs in the film and where you can find them, how the story changed during development, how they cast the voice actors, and more.

If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, Cars 3 is about Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) being pushed out of the sport he loves by a new generation of drivers and what he does to try and return to being a champion.

The crazy voice cast also includes Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Ray Magliozzi, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Lea DeLaria, Kerry Washington, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bob Peterson, Guido Quaroni, the late Tom Magliozzi, John Ratzenberger, Kyle Petty, Lewis Hamilton, Lloyd Sherr, Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, Ray Everhnam, Cheech Marin, Howard Augustine “Humpy” Wheeler Jr., Katherine Helmond, Paul Dooley, Jenifer Lewis, Shannon Spake, Maddy McGraw, Michael Wallis, Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Richard Petty, and Andra Day.

Watch what Brian Fee and Kevin Reher had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some images from Cars 3.

Brian Fee and Kevin Reher:

Do they get to keep the amazing prop cars?

How did the story change during the development process? Talks about stuff people will never see like L.A. car culture and Route 99.

What kinds of Easter eggs are in the film?

How do they pick the voice actors for a Pixar film and is it hard to get people?

