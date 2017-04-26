40 New ‘Cars 3’ Images Show Off Concept Art, Behind-the-Scenes Photos, and More

0

Along with our Things to Know about Cars 3 and interview with director Brian Fee, we have forty new images to show off from the upcoming Pixar film. The upcoming sequel, Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) has been pushed out of racing by a young upstart (Armie Hammer), so he’ll have to figure out some new tricks to get back in the game.

What’s interesting about the images is how little they show of Mater. While I’ve never been a huge fan of Mater, he was basically the selling point of Cars and Cars 2. He’s the funny, charming little tow-truck that kids can laugh at. But it’s important to remember that Cars came out in 2006, and all the six-year-olds who loved it are now teenagers. While Cars 3 will likely still reach out to kids, I’m not surprised that they’re focused more on Lightning McQueen and his struggle to stay in racing rather than Mater falling into a porta potty or something.

Check out the new images below, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments section. Did you grow up with Cars? How does the upcoming sequel look to you?

Cars 3 opens June 16th and also features the voices of Cristela Alonzo, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Paul Dooley, Cheech Marin, Katherine Helmond, Larry the Cable Guy, Angel Oquendo, and Darrell Waltrip.

