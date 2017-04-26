‘Cars 3’: New Trailer Finds Lightning McQueen Worrying about His Legacy

0

Disney-Pixar has released a new Cars 3 trailer. The upcoming sequel features Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) finding a way to get back on the track after losing to hotshot new racer, Jackson Storm (voiced by Armie Hammer).

This trailer ditches the “dark and dramatic” tone of the previous teasers and instead leans hard into heartwarming/comeback territory. The story of this third Cars movie appears to revolve around themes of legacy and retirement (because if there’s one thing kids love its movies about senior citizens), as Lightning looks to solidify his legacy now that he’s no longer the flashy newcomer on the track. Which is a little odd because he doesn’t seem that old.

But I suppose it’s refreshing that director Brian Fee looks to be taking a much more character-centric approach than the atrocious Cars 2, which is still the most pedestrian Pixar movie to date. I’ll be curious to see if the franchise’s legion of fans turn up for this one—it’s been over a decade since the first Cars was released, so have those fans moved on or has the movie created new young fans that are eager to see the story continue?

Check out the Cars 3 trailer below, click here for 18 things we learned about the film on our visit to Pixar, and click here to read our interview with Fee. The film also features the voices of Cristela Alonzo as the friendly trainer Cruz Ramirez, with Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Paul Dooley, Cheech Marin, Katherine Helmond, Larry the Cable Guy, Angel Oquendo, and Darrell Waltrip. Cars 3 opens June 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cars 3: