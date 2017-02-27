‘Cars 3’: New Trailer Reveals the Upstart Race Cars Gunning for the Cup

0

There’s no better place to unveil a new extended trailer for Disney/Pixar’s upcoming feature franchise film Cars 3 than this past weekend’s Daytona 500. The sporting event proved to be a perfect setting for director Brian Fee‘s upcoming animated movie which takes a decidedly darker turn from the previous installments, a tone which was teased in an earlier trailer showing protagonist Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) experiencing a horrific, slow-motion crash. That moment is revisited here, but it’s now set in a context that sees McQueen feeling every rattle and speck of rust in his aging chassis as a new crop of supercars attempts to claim the crown.

Also starring Armie Hammer as the antagonist Jackson Storm, Cristela Alonzo as the friendly trainer Cruz Ramirez, with Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Paul Dooley, Cheech Marin, Katherine Helmond, Larry the Cable Guy, Angel Oquendo, and Darrell Waltrip, Cars 3 opens June 16, 2017.

Get a brand new extended look at Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 that aired during the Daytona 500:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

