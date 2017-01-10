New ‘Cars 3’ Trailer: Here’s that Dark and Gritty Pixar Movie You Wanted

0

Disney has released a new Cars 3 trailer, which builds upon the recent teaser where Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) crashed on the track. This new trailer goes a bit further with the plot where commentators ask if McQueen should retire and make way for the future, represented by sleek new car Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), who uses fancy technology to perfect his racing game. It’s clear that McQueen is going to have to learn a few new trick if he’s going to best his new rival.

What’s surprising about this trailer is how dark it is. I kept expecting Mater, Lightning’s goofy tow-truck pal, to show up, and he’s nowhere to be found. I’m not exactly sure what audience Cars 3 is aiming for. Are they assuming that the six-year-olds who loved Cars in 2006 are now brooding teenagers who want to see Lightning suffer? Last week we reported that the movie is about “Millenials”, but let’s be honest: what these movies have always been about is moving merchandise off really simplistic stories. The first Cars is basically Doc Hollywood, the second is a convoluted spy thriller, and together they grossed about a billion dollars worldwide and moved a ton of merchandise. So who is this movie for?

Check out the Cars 3 trailer below. Cars 3 opens June 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis: