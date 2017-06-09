New ‘Cars 3’ Trailer Takes It to the Limit One More Time

0

A new trailer for Pixar’s Cars 3 has landed online ahead of the film’s release next weekend. While the plot of the picture, which focuses on an aging Lightning McQueen attempting to stay competitive (and relevant) in a racing world populated by modern, superfast cars, is very apparent in this new trailer, I have no idea who this movie is supposed to be for. The first film came out in 2006, but this new, more serious take makes it seem like Lightning is nearing the end of his productive years and is racing for one last hurrah before being put out to pasture. Maybe it’s just that cars’ lives are shorter than human lives, so their stories (and crises) are more compact. However it all shakes out, the marketing has at least piqued my interest for the third installment in the Cars franchise.

The crazy cast includes Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Ray Magliozzi, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Lea DeLaria, Kerry Washington, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bob Peterson, Guido Quaroni, the late Tom Magliozzi, John Ratzenberger, Kyle Petty, Lewis Hamilton, Lloyd Sherr, Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, Ray Everhnam, Cheech Marin, Howard Augustine “Humpy” Wheeler Jr., Katherine Helmond, Paul Dooley, Jenifer Lewis, Shannon Spake, Maddy McGraw, Michael Wallis, Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Richard Petty, and Andra Day. Look for Cars 3 in theaters starting June 16th.

Check out the new Cars 3 trailer below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Cars 3:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

