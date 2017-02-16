Cary Fukunaga in Talks to Direct Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Movie for Universal

0

It feels like it’s taken forever for True Detective and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Fukunaga to get back behind the camera, but there’s some comfort in knowing the filmmaker has no shortage of options on the table for what comes next. Now, the director is in negotiations with Universal for another project to sit atop the growing pile.

Per Deadline, the studio is eyeing Fukunaga to direct a film based on Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima, Stephen Walker‘s non-fiction historical account of the days leading up to the nuclear strike that devastated Japan, helped end the second World War, and ushered in the nuclear age. Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini is in negotiations to pen the script, with Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Liza Chasin set to produce.

Walker’s book offers a holistic account of the formative moment in human history, recreating three weeks of stories that led up to the fateful day; from the Manhattan Project scientists who created the nuclear weapon while isolated in the deserts of New Mexico, to world leaders like the President Truman White House, to pilots who deployed the bomb, and the Japanese victims on the ground.

Fukunaga is next set to helm the Netflix original series Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, which is scheduled to film between August and November this year. He is also attached to direct Stanley Kubrick‘s Napolean project for HBO and the Alexander Dumas biopic The Black Count. Amini recently co-wrote the Tomas Alfredson-directed thriller The Snowman and the upcoming AMC/BBC collab series, McMafia. Fukunaga and Amini previously worked together to script TNT’s adaptation of The Alienist, but Fukunaga ultimately dropped out of directing the project.

Here’s the synopsis of Shockwave from Amazon: