Casey Affleck and David Lowery on ‘The Old Man & the Gun’ and Future Projects

With The Old Man & the Gun now playing in theaters, writer-director David Lowery and Casey Affleck stopped by Collider headquarters to talk about the fantastic film. Based on a true story, the film stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, a lifelong criminal who’s made a career out of eluding authorities and pulling off bank heists, all the while earning a reputation as a perfect gentleman. Affleck plays John Hunt, the detective determined to finally catch Forrest once and for all. The film also stars Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, and Tom Waits. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review or watch the trailer.

During the wide-ranging interview, Lowery and Affleck talked about how they work together on set, the decision to shoot The Old Man & The Gun on 16mm (Joe Anderson’s cinematography is worth the price of admission alone), why Affleck hates watching the movies he’s in, memorable moments from filming, how much they rely on storyboards, and so much more. In addition, Affleck shares some behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Good Will Hunting, what happened to the HBO Lewis and Clark mini-series, and his upcoming film Light of My Life which he wrote, directed and stars in. Lowery also talks about what happened to his adaptation of the graphic novel Torso and where’s he is at on his live-action Peter Pan movie.

David Lowery and Casey Affleck:

What Casey Affleck remembers about making Good Will Hunting and why he had to audition for his own brother’s movie.

The trait that the great directors Affleck has worked with share.

How their collaboration on set has changed from when they first started working together.

The decision to shoot The Old Man & The Gun on 16mm and the challenges that represented.

Whether Affleck, as an actor, prefers shooting a movie on film or digital.

How many takes both Affleck and Lowery prefer to do on each scene?

Why it takes two or three takes for Lowery to process a scene.

How much they rely on storyboards.

How much Affleck wants to see cuts during the editing process.

Why Affleck hates watching the movies he’s been in.

What they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished film.

What day each of them will always remember from making The Old Man & The Gun

Seeing Robert Redford riding off into the sunset on a horse.

What happened to Lowery’s adaptation of the graphic novel Torso.

The status of Lowery’s Peter Pan.

What happened to the HBO Lewis and Clarkmini-series Affleck was supposed to star in.

What made Affleck want to write, direct, and star in Light of My Life.

What TV show they would love to guest-spot on.

What movie or TV show props they own.

