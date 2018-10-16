Exclusive ‘Castle Rock’ Blu-ray Clip Teases the Hulu Series’ Extensive Bonus Features

0

Castle Rock, the small rural town carved out of the deepest woodland in Maine in which many of acclaimed, best-selling author Stephen King’s most-loved works of fiction come to life, recently came to life itself as the setting of Hulu’s new, original series. Now, you can bring the first mysterious and thrilling season home with you thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s release of Castle Rock: The Complete First Season on Digital now, and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 8, 2019. In addition to all 10 episodes of the horror series’ exciting debut season, fans will also get access to exclusive bonus features, one of which we can offer you a glimpse of below in our own exclusive clip!

For the uninitiated, the first season of Castle Rock follows Henry Deaver (André Holland, American Horror Story), a Death Row attorney who returns to Castle Rock, Maine, his hometown, after he receives an anonymous phone call from the infamous Shawshank State Penitentiary. The call is about a nameless young man (Bill Skarsgård, It) who is found locked in an underground cage that’s located in a long-abandoned cell block beneath the prison. Upon his discovery, the mysterious young man, with a sinister and unnerving presence, whispers Henry’s name. Curious about how and why someone left this boy imprisoned, Henry is drawn into the case and attempts to help him. But there are reasons why “The Kid” was imprisoned. And reasons why he should never be set free.

Check out our exclusive clip from the home video release below:

Permeated with a sense of foreboding and dread, the haunting small town of Castle Rock is not willing to let Henry leave. Aside from now having to deal with the strange young man found in the prison, Henry is faced with the fact that his adoptive mother (Sissy Spacek, Carrie), who lives in Castle Rock with retired Sheriff Alan Pangborn (special guest star Scott Glenn), is struggling with the onset of dementia. Reluctantly, Henry stays to figure out just who “The Kid” is and how he wound up imprisoned under such appalling circumstances.

In addition to Holland, Skarsgård and Spacek, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men) as Molly Strand, Jane Levy (Suburgatory, Shameless) as Jackie Torrance and recurring guest star Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as Shawshank’s Warden Dale Lacey.

“Castle Rock is a riveting and compelling psychological thriller based on elements of Stephen King’s most iconic works, beautifully shot and acted by an all-star cast,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. She added, “We’re thrilled to release this exciting new series in stunning 4K UHD with HDR in addition to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital – all with newly created bonus content to take consumers deeper into the making of the show. This is a release that both hardcore Stephen King fans and more general genre enthusiasts will want to add to their collections.

Bonus Material: