‘Castle Rock’ Will Return to Hulu for More ‘Misery’ in October

0

There’s never been a better time to stan a horror King. Just over a month after IT: Chapter Two dances its way into theaters, Hulu’s Castle Rock—the series that mixes and matches the various nightmares of Stephen King—will return for season 2 on October 23.

The second chapter of the horror hit will borrow a hefty dose from King’s 1987 novel Misery, with Lizzy Caplan joining the series as insane super-fan/amateur ankle surgeon Annie Wilkes. (Kathy Bates famously portrayed the character in Rob Reiner‘s 1990 film adaptation.) Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher also joins the cast as Annie’s daughter, Joy Wilkes—an original Castle Rock creation—along with Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins as Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a character from the short story “The Sun Dog”.

Check out the briefest of teasers below. Castle Rock also stars Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abi, and Matthew Alan.

Here is the official synopsis for Castle Rock season 2: