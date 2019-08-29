‘Castle Rock’ Will Return to Hulu for More ‘Misery’ in October

There’s never been a better time to stan a horror King. Just over a month after IT: Chapter Two dances its way into theaters, Hulu’s Castle Rock—the series that mixes and matches the various nightmares of Stephen King—will return for season 2 on October 23.
The second chapter of the horror hit will borrow a hefty dose from King’s 1987 novel Misery, with Lizzy Caplan joining the series as insane super-fan/amateur ankle surgeon Annie Wilkes. (Kathy Bates famously portrayed the character in Rob Reiner‘s 1990 film adaptation.) Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher also joins the cast as Annie’s daughter, Joy Wilkes—an original Castle Rock creation—along with Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins as Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a character from the short story “The Sun Dog”.
Check out the briefest of teasers below. Castle Rock also stars Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abi, and Matthew Alan.
Here is the official synopsis for Castle Rock season 2:
A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories (Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption) are set in there. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that unites King’s themes and worlds, and brings together the author’s most iconic and beloved characters.
In Season 2, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.