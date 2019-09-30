New Full-Length Trailer for ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Finds Lizzy Caplan Digging into ‘Misery’

Hulu has released the official full-length trailer for Castle Rock Season 2, and boy howdy does it look like a humdinger. The original series was revealed to be anthology in nature at the end of Season 1, as it pulls from various Stephen King books to craft one serialized, over-arching story each season that is set in King’s multiverse. The first season drew heavily from The Shawshank Redemption, while it looks like Season 2 is anchored by Misery with Lizzy Caplan filling the role of Annie Wilkes. The character was memorably first brought to the screen by Kathy Bates, and Caplan certainly takes aspects from that iconic performance and makes them her own here.
Season 2 also looks to be delving into the history of the titular town, with what look to be some flashbacks that may reveal how it got so spooky and weird in the first place (possibly drawing from Salem’s Lot?). I’m curious to see how the second season connects to the first season, and if we can start to see some patterns that may hint towards an endgame of sorts down the road. But as someone who mostly enjoyed the inaugural outing, I’m looking forward to seeing what the showrunners have up their sleeves this time around.
Check out the Castle Rock Season 2 trailer below. The new season also stars Tim Robbins, Garrett Hedlund, Elsie Fisher, Ysra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan. Castle Rock Season 2 premieres on Hulu on October 23rd.
Here’s the official synopsis for Castle Rock:
A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.