‘Castle Rock’ Season 2: First Trailer Teases Lizzy Caplan’s Descent into Madness & Misery

The first trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s Castle Rock is here at long last! Fans get their first good looks at star Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes, a struggling mother employed as a nurse (and a psychopath in the making), as she arrives in the title town inspired by the many works of Stephen King. This first video is little more than a teaser, but if offers a solid introduction to the new characters coming to town this season.

Joining Caplan to lead the Season 2 cast of Castle Rock are Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), Garrett Hedlund (Triple Frontier) and Elsie Fisher (The Axe Murders of Villisca). Additionally, Yusra Warsama (The Last Days on Mars), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) and Matthew Alan (13 Reasons Why) join as series regulars. Their characters are all caught up in a feud between warring clans in Castle Rock, a conflict further complicated by Wilkes’ arrival.

Season 2 of Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason‘s creation, hailing from J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, premieres Wednesday, October 23rd, only on Hulu.

Check out the first teaser trailer below:

In Season 2, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Misery arrives October 23 on hulu.

Here’s the official synopsis for Castle Rock:

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

