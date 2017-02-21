‘Castle Rock’: Details Emerge for Stephen King’s Upcoming Hulu Series

0

As is the way of J.J. Abrams, word of a new Hulu series based on the twisted mind of Stephen King was revealed just this past Friday; be sure to head to the link to watch the announcement video. Castle Rock as the series is titled–after King’s fictional setting of so many spooky stories–remains somewhat shrouded in mystery: Will it be an anthology? A limited series? An original series or an adaptation? Lots of questions remain, but some new information has emerged.

Hulu has ordered a 10-episode first season of the on-going series with production set to begin this year. Also, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions will work in concert with Warner Bros. Television on the series, which sees executive producers and writers Sam Shaw (Manhattan) and Dustin Thomason (The Evidence) tackling the tales.

Here’s how a recent press release described the project:

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories. Castle Rock reunites Hulu, King, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television, which previously collaborated on event series 11.22.63, based on King’s novel. The series will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu and Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution will distribute globally. Castle Rock is based on characters and situations created by Stephen King. Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. The series is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This all sounds well and good, especially for King fans, and I can’t wait to see what comes of Castle Rock.

Now about that trailer for The Dark Tower…