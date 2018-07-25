‘Castle Rock’: An Episodic Guide to the Hulu Series’ Stephen King Easter Eggs

0

From J. J. Abrams and Stephen King comes Castle Rock, the new Hulu series that brings the acclaimed horror author’s wildest imaginings to life in disturbing fashion and mixes them with intriguing teases from the master of the mystery box. Now that folks have had a chance to check out Castle Rock for themselves, King fans will undoubtedly recognize a number of Easter eggs from the writer’s many, many tomes and short stories. But for others who might have some questions about characters, settings, and even recreated cinematic scenes in Castle Rock, we’ve put together a handy episodic guide to all the Stephen King Easter eggs we could find.

Now while we’ll do our best to keep the regular cast, guest stars, and the many references and homages straight, we’d love it if you’d join us in the conversation. We’re trying to figure out just what’s going on here, same as you, but we’re also bringing you the extra content that only Stephen King and his twisted mind could have dreamed up in the first place. So come with us as we visit Castle Rock and try to make it out alive!

Co-creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) bring an original story set in King’s many worlds to life in Castle Rock, starring André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Terry O’Quinn (LOST) and Jane Levy (Suburgatory). New episodes air weekly on Hulu every Wednesday, and we’ll update this guide accordingly.

Here’s the full synopsis: