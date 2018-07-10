‘Castle Rock’ Trailer Is an Easter Egg Feast for Stephen King Fans

0

Fans of horror master Stephen King are in for an absolute Easter Egg feast with the new Castle Rock trailer. Hulu’s horror-show is a bit of a blender-job of King’s bibliography, a psychological thriller that mashes up the author’s best works into a messed up smoothie of psych wards, rabid dogs, and Bill Skarsgard’s naturally unsettling face.

The trailer alone is filled with King nods—not the least of which is Skarsgard himself, who portrayed killer clown/werewolf/fourth dimension monster Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s IT—but Sissy Spacek is also here to remind everyone of her turn in Carrie.

There’s also mentions of Shawshank Prison, the setting ripped from a 1982 King novella and eventually turned into the Oscar-nominated Shawshank Redemption. There are shots of Juniper Hill Asylum, an oft-mentioned King haunt in Maine that’s been featured in everything from IT to Gerald’s Game to 11/22/63. And then there are newspaper clippings warning of rabid dog attacks, shoutout to the title character of King’s Cujo, a book the author straight up does not remember writing. Stephen King had a rough time in the 80s.

Hell, there are probably about a hundred smaller nods I missed packed into these two and a half minutes. See if you can spot any in the trailer below, and catch the series—which also stars Moonlight‘s Andre Holland—on Hulu July 25.

Here’s the full synopsis: