‘Castle Rock’ Trailer Teases Hulu’s Stephen King Multiverse-Set Series

Hulu is dropping some series coin again this year to preview an upcoming series during the Super Bowl. Last year’s The Handmaid’s Tale spot was an eerie, dystopian glimpse that was so at odds with the tone of our Super Bowl gathering (at least at that time – RIP Falcons) that everyone just needed to pause and take stock afterwards. The new trailer for Castle Rock may not shake people up that much this year, but it still could creep them out. The foreboding ad is already full of Easter eggs for Stephen King fans as well.

While Castle Rock is a wholly original production, it seeks to connect the horror worlds of Stephen King’s multiverse. The series comes from J. J. Abrams, and will investigate the strange happenings of the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine (of course). Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (both from WGN’s Manhattan) will serve as EPs and writers of the series, which also stars Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård (a.k.a. Pennywise from IT) and Sissy Spacek (a.k.a. Carrie … so yeah, plenty of layers of references).

In the new teaser we get mentions of Shawshank and sheriff Alan Pangborn (played here by Scott Glenn, but in a past King film by Ed Harris), so there will certainly be lots for fans to start unpacking and recognizing. At the center of it all is André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick) who is returning home and unsure of what he is about to find. Check it out below, and if you want to make sure you catch it on the big screen as well, it’s set to run in the second quarter of the game:

Here’s the full synopsis: