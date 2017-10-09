‘Castle Rock’ Teaser Reveals Hulu & J.J. Abrams’ Stephen King Shared Universe Series

0

Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming original series Castle Rock, which is a psychological horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse. As fans of King’s work well know, his books are littered with references and Easter Eggs to one another, suggesting some take place in the same universe as each other. This TV series, which hails from executive producer J.J. Abrams, brings that to life on the small screen, chronicling the strange goings-on in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine.

This trailer certainly has plenty of nods to King’s work, from The Shawshank Redemption to Carrie, and of course there’s the involvement of Sissy Spacek to spark some interest. André Holland, who turned in a devastating performance in Best Picture-winner Moonlight, takes on the lead role here as Henry Deaver—though I’ll admit as a massive fan of The Knick, seeing Holland on another TV show just makes me more angry we never got a Season 3 of the Steven Soderbergh series.

Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the creator and fellow executive producer of the WGN America series Manhattan respectively, developed and serve as showrunners on Castle Rock, which bodes well. While not a ratings juggernaut, Manhattan scored high critical praise, and it’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the King-verse. And, of course, the show couldn’t come at a better time as IT continues to take the box office by storm.

Check out the Castle Rock trailer below. The series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, and Pennywise himself Bill Skarsgård. Castle Rock does not yet have a premiere date.