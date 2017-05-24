First ‘Castlevania’ Animated Series Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Video Game Adaptation

0

Once news broke that an animated series adaptation of Castlevania would be coming to Netflix sometime this year, we couldn’t help but try to keep our excitement in check until more news became available. Luckily, we were able to talk to Adi Shankar, a producer on the project, who said the series had a “Game of Thrones vibe” and would be “the best fucking video game adaptation ever made to date.” Strong words to be sure. But now that the first trailer for Castlevania is out, you can judge for yourself.

Castlevania hails from some serious talent behind the scenes, like acclaimed writer Warren Ellis and the crazy creative and super successful animation team of Frederator Studios, led by Fred Seibert. You might recognize their work on everything from Oh Yeah! Cartoons to Adventure Time, and much, much more. Now we can add this “super R-rated” adaptation to their list. Castlevania Season 1, Part 1 will arrive on Netflix July 7th. Bookmark it right here, right now!

Check out the new series first trailer below, courtesy of Shankar’s Facebook page:

In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania, a Netflix original series, arrives July 7.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

What do you think of this first look at the new Castlevania animated series? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!