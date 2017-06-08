‘Castlevania’ Animated Series to Screen at Rooster Teeth’s Animation Festival

We’re less than a month away from the highly anticipated debut of the animated and R-rated Castlevania series on Netflix. (If you haven’t seen the trailer for the new series, do yourself a favor and check it out now!) But while Castlevania will drop globally on Netflix July 7th, if you happen to find yourself in the Austin, Texas area for RTX 2017, you’re in luck! The event’s Rooster Teeth Animation Festival will exclusively screen Castlevania, followed by a Q&A with the director and animators!

On July 7th at 4:30pm at the Paramount Theater, the theatrical screening of Netflix’s Castlevania will introduce RTX audiences and fans alike to the classic video game franchise’s animated adaptation. Then, director Sam Deats and Executive Producers Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde will participate in an exclusive discussion and Q&A after the screening about developing and producing the series. What better way to see this massive premiere than on the big screen?

But there’s much more going on at RTX, and at the animation festival, too. On Saturday July 8th, Seibert will lead a panel titled “Fred and Friends” that will give fans exclusive news and updates on Frederator properties Bravest Warriors, Bee and Puppycat and many more.

In addition to watching Netflix’s Castlevania at the Paramount Theater, Rooster Teeth Animation Festival attendees will enjoy panels and exclusive screenings from the internet’s favorite animators including this first batch of announced special guests and contributors:

Frederator, Powerhouse Animation, Mighty Coconut, How It Should Have Ended, TheOdd1sOut, Super Planet Dolan, Flashgitz, Neebs Gaming, Black Plasma Studios, Hyun’s Dojo, OneyNG, OnlyLeigh, El Cid, AnimationEpic, BrewStew, Grickle, Starship Goldfish, Howard Wimhurst, FERG!, Andrew Colunga, Monster Laboratory, Gamma Girls, Seth Brady, TheSmashToons

with many more to be announced soon!

“The pace at which the Rooster Teeth Animation Festival is growing blows our minds,” said Gray G. Haddock, Head of Rooster Teeth Animation. “We’re thrilled to have this chance to bring fans and creators together to celebrate all that is cool about animation.”

Now in its seventh year, RTX will draw more than 60,000 attendees to the Austin Convention Center July 7-9 to play the newest unreleased video games, see top Internet celebrities in live shows and panels, and experience the best in gaming, animation, and entertainment.

All RTX ticket holders can access Rooster Teeth Animation Festival taking place at RTX in the Austin Convention Center July 7-9. Single day and weekend passes for RTX 2017 are still available at http://www.rtxaustin.com/ starting at $35.00. Children ages 6 and under get free admittance with a paying adult