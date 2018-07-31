‘Castlevania’ Season 2: Adi Shankar Confirms a New Character with an Image Reveal

0

We were treated to an insane first look at Netflix’s Castlevania Season 2 thanks to the bloody, magical, and darkly fantastical trailer revealed by executive producer Adi Shankar over the weekend. But now, Shankar is at it again, teasing (and rewarding) fans of the Konami classic with a new character reveal, courtesy of a first-look image. We’ll save the reveal itself for your eyes below, followed by a bit of an explanation for just who the character is and what part they might play in the season ahead.

Check out the new image reveal below (via Shankar’s Bootleg Universe Facebook page) and be sure to add Netflix’s Castlevania to your watchlist before it returns on October 26th.

If you don’t know this character, or aren’t quite sure who it is, that’d be Hector, the player-controlled protagonist of the more recent, mid-2000s Castlevania game, Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. Not a member of the Belmont clan, Hector might not be able to wield any “Vampire Killer” weapons, but just about anything and everything else goes; we’ll probably get to see some of his Devil Forgemaster skill at work when Season 2 arrives. Whether he’ll be under Dracula’s employ in the new episodes or will defect to help Trevor and his team remains to be seen, but this is a fantastic tease for more Castlevania adventures ahead. And it’s just the beginning!

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

For more on Castlevania, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups: