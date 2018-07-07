This Week in Animation: Netflix Sets ‘ULTRAMAN’ Series, ‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Date & More

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
Netflix Sets New and Returning Anime Series in Anime Expo Announcement
As part of their NETFLIX ANIME panel at Anime Expo, Netflix announced two new anime series, along with the renewal of popular series Aggretsuko for a second season, as well as date announcements and first look images for upcoming titles in their growing anime slate, including the following:
- GODZILLA: City on the Edge of Battle will launch on July 18, 2018
- Castlevania Season 2 will launch on October 26, 2018
- Dragon Pilot will launch on September 21, 2018
- Cannon Busters will launch on April 1, 2019
- New Series ULTRAMAN will launch in Spring 2019
- New Series Kengan Ashura will launch in 2019
- Aggretsuko will return for a second season in 2019
Following the announcements, Netflix Director of Content for Japan & Anime John Derderian moderated a panel featuring key anime creators LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters), Adi Shankar (Castlevania) and Shinji Higuchi (Dragon Pilot). On the upcoming anime projects, Derderian noted “As Netflix has grown around the world we have been astounded by the broad reach and great depth of anime fandom. We are partnering with the best global creators to produce a diverse slate of shows that we hope will excite the boundless passion of anime fans and make Netflix a premier destination for this beloved art form.”
Take a look at the release date details, synopses and first-look images for new and returning series below!
Castlevania Season 2
Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.
- Director: Sam Deats
- Writer / Executive Producer: Warren Ellis
- Executive Producers: Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, Kevin Kolde
Castlevania Season 2 will launch on Netflix on October 26, 2018.