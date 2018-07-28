‘Castlevania’ Executive Producer Adi Shankar Unveils the Blood-Soaked Season 2 Trailer

0

One of the absolute best things to grace the world of animation in 2017 was the bloody, violent and uniquely atmospheric anime-styled adaptation of Castlevania. From Frederator Studios, Powerhouse Animation, and executive producers Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde, the Netflix series is hands down one of the best video game adaptations you’ll ever see. And for fans of the Konami franchise that’s about to celebrate its 32nd year this September, Castlevania offers the best narrative version of the gothic fantasy tale to date. And it’s just getting started.

The only knock against Castlevania in the early run was that its four-episode season was far too short; the people loved it, they just wanted more. This October, we’re all about to get more, and the first tease of the story we’re in for was revealed by Shankar during Asia Pop Comic-Con in Manila. The first Season 2 trailer was screened for the many fans in attendance, and now we can bring it to you thanks to Shankar’s Bootleg Universe and the man himself.

Check out the first look at Netflix’s Castlevania Season 2 in the new trailer below, courtesy of Shankar’s Bootleg Universe:

Exclusive: Here’s the trailer for Castlevania Season 2. We did not set the bar at “good enough”… We’re here to create the greatest videogame adaptation of all time. Who’s with us? PS if this receives enough comments, I’ll tell you guys if Grant is in it

I just premiered the trailer for Castlevania Season 2 at Asia Pop Con. The crowd went nuts. I played the trailer twice. https://t.co/vQjJ0vZKT7 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) July 28, 2018

So what do you think of the new trailer? While the first season introduced the characters of Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Alucard (James Callis), and their freshly started quest to stanch the bloody plans of Dracula (Graham McTavish), it ended with that setup, feeling more like an introductory chapter than anything else. Now, as teased in the Season 2 trailer, Dracula will be ramping up his plans to rid the world of the scourge of humanity while only the heroic trio stands in their path. The violence, action, and magical powers all appeared to be amped up for Season 2, and we can’t wait to see the story continue when Castlevania returns October 26th.

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Director: Sam Deats

Writer / Executive Producer: Warren Ellis

Executive Producers: Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, Kevin Kolde

Castlevania Season 2 will launch on Netflix on October 26, 2018.