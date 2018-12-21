First ‘Catch-22′ Images Reveal George Clooney’s Hulu Series

0

Hulu has released the first set of images for its adaptation of Joseph Heller‘s excellent satirical novel, Catch-22. The 6-episode limited series will be directed by George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and Ellen Kuras (each doing 2 episodes), all of whom are also producing. Luke Davies and David Michôd are co-writers and executive producers.

It’s been a long time since I read Catch-22, which is typically required reading in the high school cannon of literary works, but I absolutely loved it. The sharp, fragmented style creates a dreamy and sometimes nightmarish discombobulation. But mostly it’s just extremely dryly funny, and also coined the well-known phrase of a “catch-22,” which describes a paradoxical situation that cannot be escaped because of contradictory rules. It also may have inspired the series M*A*S*H, which shares a similar style (of note, there was a Catch-22 pilot starring Richard Dreyfuss that was never picked up, as well as a movie made in 1970).

The excellent cast of Hulu’s series includes Christopher Abbott (Yossarian), Kyle Chandler (Colonel Cathcart), Clooney (Scheisskopf), Hugh Laurie (Major de Coverley), Giancarlo Giannini (Marcello), Daniel David Stewart (Milo), Rafi Gavron (Aarfy), Austin Stowell (Nately), Graham Patrick Martin (Orr), Gerran Howell (Kid Sampson), Jon Rudnitsky (McWatt), Kevin J. O’Connor (Korn), Pico Alexander (Clevinger), Tessa Ferrer (Nurse Duckett), Lewis Pullman (Major Major), Josh Bold (Dunbar), Jay Paulson (Chaplain) and Julie Ann Emery (Marion).

