Helen Mirren Is ‘Catherine the Great’ in Trailer for HBO Limited Seres

HBO has released the Catherine the Great trailer for the pay-cable network’s upcoming limited series. The four-episode miniseries stars Helen Mirren as Russian empress Catherine the Great, set against her politically tumultuous and sexually charged court. The focus of this story is on the end of her reign, during which she shared a passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke) and overcame scandal, intrigue, and conflict to concoct the basis for modern day Russia.

Philip Martin, who directed Mirren in the TV series Prime Suspect in addition to episodes of Wallander and The Crown, directs all four episodes of this HBO and Sky collaboration, and it certainly looks cinematic. It also appears to be a terrific showcase for Mirren’s talents, although we don’t dig too deep into the plot just yet. It’s simply safe to say at this juncture that you can pencil her in for an Emmy nomination this time next year.

Check out the Catherine the Great trailer below. The miniseries debuts on HBO this fall.