First Trailer for ‘Cats’ Reveals Tom Hooper’s Ambitious, VFX-Infused Musical Adaptation

Universal Pictures has released the first Cats trailer for Oscar-winning The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper’s ambitious adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift, but instead of using makeup to make the actors look like cats, Hooper and his team have utilized cutting-edge performance-capture technology to transform the cast into entirely CG felines.

Hooper—who previously brought an unnecessary gritty realism to Les Miserables on the big screen to mixed results—co-wrote the Cats screenplay with Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), and the film boasts extravagant production design while showcasing dance styles that range from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

When Judi Dench shows up looking like a human-cat hybrid, I fucking lost it. Oscar-winner Judi Dench looks like some CGI nightmare and I couldn’t stop laughing. Let’s set aside the fact that Cats is just a bad musical. With the exception of “Memories” (which this trailer leans on hard), the songs are bad, and it has no plot. The entirety of Cats is a bunch of cats introducing themselves and then it just kind of ends. And along comes Tom Hooper to be like, “That’s great, but what if we made a bunch of actors look horrifying?” This is going to be such a train wreck.

Check out the Cats trailer below. The film also stars Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and introduces Francesca Hayward. Cats prowls into theaters on December 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cats: