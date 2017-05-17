First Trailers for CBS’ New Shows: ‘Young Sheldon’, ‘Seal Team’, ‘S.W.A.T.’ and More

0

CBS is the latest network to unveil their crop of upcoming series at upfronts. And it all looks very CBS. In a repeat of recent programming criticisms, the network has generated some heat with their new lineup for a lack of diversity (all of their new shows feature male leads, most of which are white. CBS home of the white dudes, now and forever.) However, in terms of content, they certainly know what their audience likes (procedurals, servicemen, and sitcoms) and their consistent top dog numbers just don’t lie.

The oddball out is Star Trek: Discovery, which will air on the network’s streaming service CBS All Access, and features a thoroughly diverse cast led by female characters. You can watch the trailer debut here.

Here’s a look at some of the new dramas coming to CBS broadcast:

Seal Team , a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions, starring David Boreanaz ; look for it Wednesday nights at 9:00pm.

S.W.A.T., inspired by the television series and feature film, starring Shemar Moore as a S.W.A.T. sergeant in Los Angeles; it'll arrive early this November on Thursday nights at 10:00pm.

, inspired by the television series and feature film, starring as a S.W.A.T. sergeant in Los Angeles; it’ll arrive early this November on Thursday nights at 10:00pm. Wisdom of the Crowd, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Jeremy Piven as a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder; look for it Sundays at 8:00pm.

One of the new fall comedies is the highly anticipated Young Sheldon, about 9-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas. It’ll debut after the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory this fall, but you can get your first look below. The trailers for the network’s new drama Instinct and the comedy series By the Book aren’t available yet, but the series are expected out later this season.