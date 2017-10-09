Universal Orlando Sets “A Celebration of Harry Potter” for January

0

If you’re a Harry Potter superfan, there are few places more magical than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. The intense attention to detail at both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley attractions, which were designed with the help of Harry Potter series production designer Stuart Craig, is insane, and it’s a true world of immersion for Potter fans. So it makes sense that Universal Orlando would seize upon this fandom with new events, and indeed they’ve just announced details for “A Celebration of Harry Potter” which will return from January 26-28, 2018.

The event is a convention of sorts for Harry Potter fans, where they can participate in festivities, Q&A’s, and more. Universal Orlando announced today that Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum in the films) will be attending the event for the first time, alongside James and Oliver Phelps who played the Fred and George Weasley. More talent will be announced at a later date.

The 3-day celebration includes Q&A sessions with select film talent, unique and interactive displays from the Wizarding World at the Harry Potter Expo, special panels that offer a behind-the-scenes look, and of course all the rides you can ride and butterbeer you can drink.

As someone who’s been to Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter a few times, and as a massive Harry Potter fan myself, I can attest these attractions are well worth the trip. This “Celebration of Harry Potter” event sounds like a pretty neat fan experience, and of course Universal Orlando is also unveiling “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” November 18th through January 6th, during which the attractions will be transformed to celebrate the holidays and special events will take place. It’s all happening, folks.

Special event packages for “A Celebration of Harry Potter” are on sale now right here.