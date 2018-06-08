Celebrity Movie Trivia Schmoedown: Alex Wolff vs “The Outlaw” John Rocha

0

It’s time for the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! On today’s match, actor Alex Wolff stops by to challenge “The Outlaw” John Rocha in a Celebrity Movie Trivia Schmoedown match. Wolff has built quite a resume in this business over the years. He has been popping up in film and TV projects all over the place, including The Sitter, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Patriots Day, Divorce, My Friend Dahmer and the recent box office smash Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Alex can be seen in theaters this weekend in the new A24 horror film Hereditary. The film is from director Ari Aster and stars Wolff, Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, and Milly Shapiro. However, today he has a new horror to face and that’s the two-time Schmoedown champion, The Outlaw. Will Alex use his considerable film knowledge to pull off an upset over Rocha? Or will The Outlaw put another notch on his gun belt? Watch and see what happens!

ROUND ONE



Each competitor gets eight questions with each question worth one point. The competitor will answer the question in as little time as possible before getting a 5 second countdown. If the competitor doesn’t get the answer right, no points will be awarded and the other competitor will not be able to steal the answer.

ROUND TWO

Each competitor gets six questions with each question weighted two points. Multiple choice is available but the answer will reduce the value to one point. If a competitor makes an incorrect guess their opponent may steal the question if they know the answer. If no multiple choice is offered, the opponent will not be able to utilize multiple choice. The opponent will be awarded two points if they steal and answer without multiple choice and one point if they steal and answer the multiple choice.

ROUND THREE

Each competitor will get three questions from a random selection of categories. Question number one is weighted 1 point. Question number two is worth 3 points. Question number three is worth 5 points. No stealing allowed.

SUDDEN DEATH

In the event of a sudden death, a random question will be asked and the first competitor to answer correctly wins the Schmoedown. If the competitor answers incorrectly, they lose the Schmoedown.

PLAYER STATS: