Movie Talk: Lucasfilm Confirms No CGI Leia; Official ‘Logan’ Synopsis Revealed

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 17th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Lucasfilm confirms there are no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher for Star Wars: Episode IX
  • Official Logan synopsis revealed
  • Box Office Report
  • Channing Tatum still attached to Gambit
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw to star in superhero thriller Fast Color
  • Shared Spidey-Verse
  • January Releases
  • Mail Bag
  • Twitter Questions
