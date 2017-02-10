Chad Stahelski on Directing ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ and Future Installments

0

With John Wick: Chapter 2 now in theaters, I recently got to sit down with director Chad Stahelski for an exclusive video interview. While Stahelski directed the first John Wick with David Leitch, due to when Lionsgate wanted the sequel in theaters and the opportunities the success of the first film provided, Leitch went off to direct The Coldest City while Stahelski helmed the second installment. As you can watch Stahelski explain it was completely amicable. He went on to talk about how the movie developed, if he felt any additional pressure making the sequel after the success of the first film, why he wanted to open the film with a great action set piece, who he showed the film for honest feedback, if he envisions helming John Wick 3 assuming the sequel is a hit, and a lot more.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good, I’m happy to report that it is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I’ve seen it three times already — trust me, it’s awesome. You can read Matt Goldberg’s review here.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Check out what Chad Stahelski had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.

