Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Mark Ruffalo on Which Avenger Ruins the Most Takes

Shortly before seeing Avengers: Infinity War, I got to sit down Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Mark Ruffalo for an exclusive interview. Since I hadn’t seen the movie yet and knew going in they weren’t going to tell me anything about the film, I decided to use my limited time to ask questions I knew they could answer.

During the interview, they talked about what it was like filming their death scenes, which Marvel movie was the hardest to shoot, and which Avengers ruined the most takes.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Avengers: Infinity War stars Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Paul Rudd.

Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Mark Ruffalo:

What was it like filming their death scenes?

Which Marvel movie was the hardest to make for each of them?

Who ruined the most takes and why?

