‘Channel Zero: Dream Door’ Trailer Reveals the Creepy New Season

Syfy’s criminally underrated horror series Channel Zero returns this Fall for its fourth season, and now that the first trailer has arrive, it’s officially time to start getting excited. The fourth installment will be titled Channel Zero: Dream Door, which once again sees the return of writer, executive producer, and showrunner Nick Antosca. Continuing the tradition of bringing in a new director for each installment of the anthology series, The Dream Door will be directed by Cheap Thrills and Small Crimes helmer Evan Katz.

his season is based on Charlotte Bywater‘s short story “Hidden Door,” or “I Found a Hidden Door in My Cellar, and I Think I’ve Made a Big Mistake,” which follows a married couple who discover a hidden door in their cellar that leads to a horrifying encounter that defies all logic.

Dream Door stars Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy), Maria Sten (Straight Outta Compton), Steven Robertson (Elementary), Steven Weber (Wings), and horror icon Barbara Crampton. The series will premiere as a part of Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween on October 26, and will air for a full week concluding on Halloween. Get your first taste in the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dream Door: