Syfy’s ‘Channel Zero’ to Creep Audiences Out Through at Least Season 4

Last fall saw the arrival of Creepypasta stories brought to life thanks to Nick Antosca‘s Channel Zero. Syfy had already greenlit a second season–which premieres this October–but they’re feeling rather bullish on the horror anthology series. Channel Zero will put the fear of internet-crafted supernatural stories into audiences for at least two more seasons.

Variety reports that Syfy has renewed Channel Zero through Season 4, a rather timely renewal considering that perhaps the most infamous Creepypasta creation ever, Slenderman, has been in the news a bit this year. However, Channel Zero likely won’t tackle that terror just yet.

The first season’s story adapted “Candle Cove”, Kris Straub’s story of a man’s obsession with rediscovering a mysterious children’s television program from his childhood. Fans of Channel Zero know how that played out in the show’s first season. Following that up in Season 2 is “No-End House” another six-hour installment that follows Brian Russell’s story of “Margot (Amy Forsyth), a young woman who, along with her friends, visits the No-End House — a bizarre house of horrors consisting of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms.”

Here’s what USA and Syfy president Chris McCumber had to say about the renewal:

“We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with ‘No-End House,’ and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future.”

Antosca, serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside exec producer Max Landis, has also joined Universal Cable Productions in an overall deal, under which he’ll develop series for NBCU and external networks and streaming outlets. Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said this about the deal:

“Nick delivered a truly haunting and unpredictable first installment of ‘Channel Zero’ and was embraced by fans and critics alike. He is a fresh, passionate talent with a unique vision — precisely what we strive to cultivate here at UCP. We’re fortunate to have him in the family and look forward to developing new projects together.”

Look for Channel Zero: No-End House on Syfy this October!