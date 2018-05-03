Syfy Reveals Title, Director, and Cast for ‘Channel Zero’ Season 4

0

Good news, folks! Fresh off the fleshy frights of Butcher’s Block, SYFY has revealed the details for Channel Zero Season 4, including the cast, director and official title. The fourth installment will be titled Channel Zero: The Dream Door, which once again sees the return of writer, executive producer, and showrunner Nick Antosca. Continuing the tradition of bringing in a new director for each installment in the anthology horror series, The Dream Door will be directed by Cheap Thrills and Small Crimes helmer Evan Katz.

If you watch Channel Zero, you know it’s easily one of the best and most inventive (not to mention unnerving) horror series on TV, and each new season is based on the homspun internet horrors on Creepypasta. This season is based on Charlotte Bywater‘s short story “Hidden Door,” or “I Found a Hidden Door in My Cellar, and I Think I’ve Made a Big Mistake,” if you want the full scope of the situation. The story follows a married couple who discover a hidden door in their cellar that leads to a horrifying encounter that defies all logic. It’s short and spooky with that casual, first-person flair that makes for good creepypasta. As always, the series will have to expand on the material pretty significantly to blow it out into a series, and it’s always fun to see how the creative team expands the kernel of an idea into a serialized narrative.

As for the cast, The Dream Door will star Brandon Scott (who Channel Zero fans will recognize as Luke from Butcher’s Block), Maria Sten, Steven Robertson, and Steven Weber. The series will return to SYFY later this year. Check out the official logline and character descriptions below.