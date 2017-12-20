‘Chappaquiddick’ Trailer Dives into Ted Kennedy’s Notorious Scandal

0

Entertainment Studios has released the first Chappaquiddick trailer. The film is based on the true story of the Chappaquiddick incident where Ted Kennedy (Jason Clarke) was in a car accident with Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara), and the ensuing cover-up that created more questions than answers. The film dives into Kennedy wrestling with his desire to tell the truth and his need to uphold his family’s storied legacy and political ambitions.

I caught the film at TIFF and I was impressed at how director John Curran was able to weave a story that never sanitized or damned Kennedy, letting the story unfold to see both the despicable and understandable reactions to his predicament. Clarke is outstanding, able to wring both pathos and pity from the character while never absolving him of his behavior. The movie is a bit of a high-wire act, but one that’s largely successful, so I hope people check it out next year.

Check out the Chappaquiddick trailer below. The film opens April 6, 2018 and also stars Ed Helms, Olivia Thirlby, Jim Gaffigan, and Bruce Dern.

Here’s a synopsis for Chappaquiddick via TIFF: